MONROE COUNYT, Fla. (WSVN) – A group of migrants arrived in South Florida.

U.S. Border Patrol agents, along with partner agencies, responded to a migrant landing in the Florida Keys, Wednesday morning.

According to officials, they encountered 21 Cuban migrants, including 18 adults and 3 juveniles, who arrived on a wooden fishing vessel.

The migrants were safely taken into custody for processing.

