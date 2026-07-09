THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Python Challenge has returned in the Everglades.

The annual conservation effort aims to protect the unique ecosystem from invasive Burmese pythons.

Officials say these non-native snakes are a massive threat to native wildlife, and competitors from across the country and the globe are stepping up to help eliminate them.

The event started at midnight on Thursday and runs through July 19.

In 2025, participants in the Florida Python Challenge removed 294 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades. For more information, click here.

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