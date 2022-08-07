MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Keys have seen a massive influx of Cuban and Haitian migrants trying to reach the coast of South Florida throughout 2022.

On Saturday alone, officials rescued more than 300 migrants off the coast of Key Largo.

But this is not the first time South Florida has seen a mass migration.

In January, close to 200 Haitian migrants risked their lives and arrived on a boat off the coast of Key Largo.

The vessel almost capsized, but all of them were saved and sent back to their home country.

Three months later, about 350 migrants were spotted in the same area of Key Largo. More than 150 of them jumped off the boat in a desperate attempt to make it on shore.

Back in July, 100 or so migrants came ashore off Boca Chita Key. Several of them were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but all were OK and later repatriated.

But for some, the dangerous trip on open water was deadly.

U.S. Coast Guard crews on Friday responded to a capsized boat carrying 15 migrants. Five migrants went missing, and eight were saved. One of them was even rescued by a cruise ship and turned over to Border Patrol.

Sadly, two of the migrants would not survive. The search for the five missing migrants continues this weekend.

Since October, Border Patrol has stopped 3,379 Cubans and 6,534 Haitians trying to reach South Florida.

