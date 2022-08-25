(WSVN) - More migrants were stopped onshore in South Florida.

A group of 20 Cubans arrived in Big Pine Key, Wednesday morning.

Officials said they sailed the lower keys on a small, rustic boat.

They are all in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol and are expected to be repatriated to Cuba.

Earlier this week, a couple and their child were seen sitting at the entrance of Crandon Park in Key Biscayne and taken into Border Patrol custody.

Another Cuban migrant was taken into custody after they arrived on a kayak.

Just last weekend, 27 Cuban migrants were seen holding up an American flag to show their gratitude.

