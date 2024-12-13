MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - 20 cold-stunned turtles from Cape Cod, Massachusetts arrived in the Keys on Thursday for rehabilitation.

Cold stunning, is a hypothermic reaction to colder weather typically causing the turtles to stop eating and swimming.

It generally happens when water temperatures fall below 50 degrees.

The rescue effort was made possible by an organization called Turtles Fly Too.

The organization donated their time, aircraft, and fuel.

