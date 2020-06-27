2-year-old girl reported missing in Jacksonville found safe

(WSVN) - A 2-year-old girl who was reported missing in Jacksonville has been found safe, authorities said.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for My’ionnah Freeman, Saturday morning.

The toddler had last seen in the 8200 block of Princeton Square Boulevard West.

She was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit with a white bow in front and white sandals.

Officials described Freeman as having black hair with brown eyes, standing 2 feet tall.

The Florida Missing Child Alert for 2-year-old My'ionnah Freeman out of Jacksonville has been resolved. The child is safe. Thank you for sharing. Have a safe weekend Florida! — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 27, 2020

Just after 2:15 p.m., the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed the child has been safely recovered.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.