DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) – A little girl is on the road to recovery after she was found unresponsive in her family’s pool Sunday afternoon.

Deputies and Volusia County Fire Rescue responded to the home in DeLeon Springs where a 2-year-old girl was found face-down in an above-ground pool while a family member was watching several children for their mother, according to Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy Volusia Sheriff’s Office



The family member jumped in the pool and pulled the toddler out. She then called 911 for help and started CPR, with the guidance of a 911 supervisor, until a deputy and a rescue crew arrived.

The first unit on the scene took over CPR, then picked up the child and ran her to a Fire Rescue crew that arrived moments later. Shortly after, the child was responsive and crying.

She was transported to a hospital in serious condition for further treatment. She remains hospitalized but it has been reported that she is doing well and showing promising signs of making a full recovery.

The state Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident, and an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

