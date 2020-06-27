2-year-old child reported missing in Jacksonville

(WSVN) - A Florida MISSING CHILD alert has been issued for My’ionnah Freeman, a two-year-old girl.

Freeman was last seen in the 8200 block of Princeton Square Boulevard West in Jacksonville.

She was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit with a white bow in front and white sandals.

She is possibly being accompanied by Jeremy Walker, who was last seen wearing a white tank top and dark shorts.

Officials describe Freeman as having black hair with brown eyes, standing 2 feet tall and Walker having black hair with brown eyes, standing at 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and bearing multiple tattoos.

Anyone who comes into contact with the pair are asked to not approach them and contact police immediately.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of either person, contact FDLE or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.