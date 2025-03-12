VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Two Volusia County High School students are facing charges after allegedly making death threats.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a tip line saying a 17-year-old and 16-year-old planned to kill a student at another Volusia High School.

They claim the teens made written threats to kill, as well as threatening to bring an AK-47 rifle to the school.

Both were arrested on felony charges.

Deputies confirmed they had no access to firearms.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.