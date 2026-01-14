TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Tampa Bay women who grew up loving Barbies are helping to create a whole new generation of the iconic doll that celebrates inclusivity.

Madison Marilla and Aarushi Pratap share more than creativity. They’re using their voices to change how autism is seen

“I would describe myself as outgoing,” said Marilla.

“I am an artist and fashion designer,” said Pratap.

They see autism not as a limitation, but as part of who they are.

“Autism is a journey, not a disorder,” said Marilla.

“It makes me super power and proud,” said Pratap.

Now, both women share something else: They’re both real-life inspiration for the new Barbie with autism released this week.

“Dolls have been my comfort. They help keep me stable,” said Marilla.

Marilla and Pratap were featured in a promotional video from Mattel, helping announce the launch of the company’s latest inclusive doll.

“It was my dream come true,” said Pratap.

For both women, this moment comes full circle.

“I’ve collected Disney Barbies since I was 4 years old, and little did I realize that there’d be an autistic Barbie coming out when I would be an adult,” said Marilla.

“I love styling the Barbie dolls’ hair,” said Pratap.

Pratap still keeps some of her childhood Barbies, now displayed in her art studio.

“I watched the Barbie movies when I get back from the school,” she said. “Many times, I was inspired by – I draw the ballgown dresses and flamboyant dresses.”

Those designs were among Pratap’s very first, when she was still nonverbal.

Pratap’s art became her voice, and it helped her grow into an award-winning fashion designer.

“Art can help me to bring out my voice,” she said.

As for Marilla, she was on the Netflix show “Love on the Spectrum,” where she met her husband, Tyler. Before that, she was a teacher.

“These girls that I taught and girls that I mentored, they would be happy to see an autistic Barbie,” she said.

The new Barbies are set apart from the way they move, to accessories like noise-canceling headphones, loose-fitting clothing and a communication tablet.

Heather Agazzi, a pediatric psychiatry expert at USF Health, said representation like this matters.

“I think seeing neurodiversity in toys can help dispel stereotypes and show children that neurodiverse people are just as capable, just as valuable and deserving of respect as anyone else,” she said.

That’s the message Marilla and Pratap hope children see when they pick up this doll.

“It’s most important to feel loved and acceptance and proud,” said Pratap.

“It’s nothing to be ashamed of. It’s something to be proud of,” said Marilla.

This model is part of Mattel’s ongoing effort to make toys more inclusive and reflect children of all abilities.

