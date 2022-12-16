(WSVN) - Two people are safe after being ejected from a tanker truck in Southwest Florida.

The video shows the truck carrying cooking oil, sliding down the street before flipping and ejecting the passengers.

Two people inside then slid down the road before running away.

Florida highway patrol said despite not wearing seatbelts, the passengers only suffered minor injuries.

