2 South Floridians honored after saving baby from dumpster

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Two South Florida heroes were honored at the Palm Beach Convention Center for saving a newborn’s life.

Palm Beach County Police presented Yusdani Gonzalez-Delgado and Sergio Vega with Samaritan awards for pulling a baby girl from a dumpster on May 10.

“We both froze because it was something surreal, but there she was in the bag,” said Vega.

The little girl, Sarah, and her dad also attended the ceremony to show their appreciation.

Delgado and Vega were walking by an apartment in Boca Raton when they heard Sarah’s cries coming from the dumpster.

“She was full of blood, and she had trash around her,” said Vega. “She was in a bag with more trash around her. There was coffee grains. She was dirty and bloody, but she was alive and well.”

They found the newborn and immediately called the police.

“We were taking the trash out, and we heard something, maybe like a cat, but to me it’s like the baby was asking for help,” said Vega. “She’s going to be something. She’s going to cure cancer or there’s something in life for her that– if she survived that, there’s a meaning for that.”

The baby’s mother, 35-year-old Rafaelle Sousa, admitted to throwing her daughter in the dumpster.

Sousa now faces attempted murder and child abuse charges.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.