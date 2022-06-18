CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — Two South Florida students proved they have the right stuff after they won the top prize in an art contest that’s out of this world.

Kylie Lopez and Jiacheng Yu got a front-row seat to witness the moment their original artwork was launched into space from Kennedy Space Center.

Lopez, 11, spoke with 7News about her achievement before the big day.

“To think that I’m one of the first, it’s crazy,” she said. “It’s going on a SpaceX ship. It’s going to go up and then come back.”

Lopez’s drawing includes a window looking out from Chaotic Research Lab, as well as alligators, oranges and palm trees.

“It’s a piece of work that is supposed to represent the achievements of Florida, something that resembles their contribution to space,” she said.

“I’m so proud of her for achieving all of this,” said Jorge Lopez, the student’s father.

Lopez’s father said he’s a space geek, and he was thrilled to be able to watch the launch.

“I think it’s phenomenal that because of my daughter, I get to experience this,” he said. “I don’t want to miss a second of it, and I want to see my daughter’s face, especially when we get there and see her reaction when that [rocket] takes off into space.”

Yu, who’s in first grade, said he was inspired to create his artwork by watching a rocket launch at Cape Canaveral a few months ago.

“This picture is about a crocodile sitting in a Florida chair watching a NASA rocket ship blast off from super far away,” he said.

His mother, Shushay Yu, said she has framed his other pieces of art, and they seem to show considerable artistic maturity.

“I like my son to draw, because sometimes, if you cannot express yourself by words, the drawing can help you to express yourself,” she said.

Both families were over the moon about their experience at Cape Canaveral. It’s something they will always remember.

Lopez and Yu took part in an annual contest to help encourage students’ interest in art and in space. Anyone between the ages of 3 and 18 may enter.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.