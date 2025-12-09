ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Two separate small planes crash landed in Central Florida just hours apart, Monday.

The first crash happened earlier in the day when a small plane landed across from a high school parking lot in DeLand.

“We were running by, we see the traffic, like, it’s blocked off, we look over, and there’s a plane on the ground,” said witness Seth Singer.

The plane ended up on its side with a door hanging open, and according to police, both people on board the aircraft were conscious and taken to the hospital.

“It’s scary, everyone just be safe, and I’m praying for everyone, whoever was on the plane,” said Singer.

Officials say the plane lost power in both engines during a training flight.

The second crash happened later Monday evening on Interstate 95 in Brevard County.

Officials said the plane’s pilot reported engine problems and was forced to land on the highway.

The plane later struck a car in its path, ripping apart the roof, passenger door, and trunk.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 57-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“They’re very lucky, they’re very lucky that they made it,” said a witness.

The plane was then carried away on a flatbed truck, with nearby drivers in shock by what they heard.

“I just thought it was a huge wreck like a semi hitting something, that’s what it sounded like,” said a witness.

The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were on board but were not injured in the crash.

“I saw the airplane up on the concrete barrier, FAA, a lot of people, helicopters flying around, so pretty exciting out here,” said a witness.

Both of the plane crashes are under investigation.

