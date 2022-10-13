ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of juvenile green sea turtles have left rehab and have returned to the wild.

Tulip and Jessica were released into the waters off Islamorada, Thursday afternoon.

The reptiles spent a few months at The Turtle Hospital where they were treated for a disease that causes tumors and had some tumors removed.

Veterinarians nursed the turtles back to health with a combination of antibiotics, vitamins and a healthy diet of greens and mixed seafood.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox