ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of juvenile green sea turtles have left rehab and have returned to the wild.

Tulip and Jessica were released into the waters off Islamorada, Thursday afternoon.

The reptiles spent a few months at The Turtle Hospital where they were treated for a disease that causes tumors and had some tumors removed.

Veterinarians nursed the turtles back to health with a combination of antibiotics, vitamins and a healthy diet of greens and mixed seafood.

