WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane bound for North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines made an emergency landing on a levee in the Everglades after experiencing a mechanical issue.

The distress call came in just before 9:00a.m.,Tuesday before the pilot of a Cessna 172 with tail number N1213F made a crash landing roughly four miles west of US-27 and Sheridan Street.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where the single-engine aircraft’s nose was buried in the sawgrass.

Fire Rescue along with the Broward’s Sheriff’s Office aviation unit responded to the scene and were able to swiftly locate the aircraft using a built in GPS system inside the sheriff’s office helicopter.

The pilot and their passenger were rescued by emergency personnel. They did not sustain any injuries and are expected to be OK.

They are being transported to a command post at Holiday Park, officials say.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

