PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were recovered from the water and transported to a local hospital following an aircraft crash in Palm Beach County, according to authorities.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to the North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport, located in the 11600 block of Aviation Blvd at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday after learning that an aircraft with two occupants had entered a nearby body of water.

Breaking News: At 2:12 pm, we responded to an incident in North County Airport. An aircraft with two occupants entered a nearby body of water. The two males have been recovered from the water and transported to a local hospital. Their condition is currently unknown. More… pic.twitter.com/ADyJ80tLso — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) July 10, 2024

The condition of the individuals is currently unknown.

