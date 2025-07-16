BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) —A teenagers and two preteens are responsible for starting a fire that engulfed a luxury yacht docked at a marina in Bradenton on Monday, police say.

Heavy plumes of black smoke billowed from the yacht as firefighters raced to extinguish the blaze.

“I saw a bunch of fire trucks here in the parking lot. It just looked like a big commotion,” said resident Jessica Clark.

According to detectives, someone called 911 notifying them that a boat at the marina was on fire and moments before he saw several teen fire something off a bridge.

Police found surveillance video showing the three juveniles with flare guns before and after the fire started.

“I’m wondering where their parents were, how they got flare guns in the first place, why they were down here unattended with flare guns,” said Clark.

Detectives were able to positively identify the group—who were ages 11,12, and 14—and questioned them with their parents cooperation.

While firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, the boat was badly charred.

The marina released a statement thanking the police officers and firefighters for their quick response, saying in part, “Thanks to their quick action, the fire was contained and, most importantly, no injuries were reported.”

The 14-year-old faces felony charges while the pre-teens are charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

