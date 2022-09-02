(WSVN) - Operations are back to normal at Orlando Executive Airport after two planes flipped over which killed one person and sent someone else to the hospital.

It happened Thursday afternoon when severe weather rolled in with winds at 62 miler per hour.

Video showed those fierce gusts of wind; around the same time the planes flipped.

The bad weather also sent debris flying; piece of metal, part of a shopping cart that barely missed parked cars at a shopping center lot.

The stormy weather was blamed for the flipped planes, and even damage to plane hangers.

“Unfortunately that system moved in so fast and it was so severe with very heavy gusty winds that it actually flipped the airplane,” said Orlando Executive Airport director of general aviation Judith-Ann Jarrette.

One plane was empty, but the other was taxing on the runway for departure with two people inside.

Airport officials have not identified them and it’s unclear if the person killed was the pilot or the passenger.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.