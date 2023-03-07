CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. (WSVN) — Two small planes collided in Central Florida. Now, the search is on for survivors.

The collision happened southwest of Orlando and east of Lakeland in the community of Winterhaven, Tuesday afternoon, at around 2.

Cameras captured the planes as they laid in Lake Hartridge.

Officials are now searching for any survivors from the air and on the water.

It is not clear where the planes originated from and where they were headed.

Details about the number of passengers or possible injuries remains unknown right now, and it is not yet known what type of planes were involved.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are responding to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.