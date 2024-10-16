ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - After traveling over 1,000 miles, a pair of orphaned manatees journey comes to a splashing end at SeaWorld Orlando where they’ll undergo their final stages of treatment before they’re released back into the wild.

Named Nighthawk and Mr. Dobak, the duo is ready to complete the final stages of rehabilitation after their time in Ohio.

Their health was declining when they were rescued as calves last year in January.

Now, they are thriving and expected to be released in the winter or early spring 2025

