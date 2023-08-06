ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Orlando Police officers are expected to make a full recovery after they were shot in the line of duty.

Late Friday night, the officers, whose names have not been released, were trying to stop a car connected to a homicide in Northwest Miami-Dade.

That’s when, investigators said, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Daton Viel, opened fire, critically injuring the officers.

Investigators later found Viel at the Holiday Inn near Universal Orlando Resort.

Police said the suspect was killed in a shootout.

Viel has an extensive criminal record and was arrested at least four times since 2016. His charges ranged from sexual assault to burglary.

