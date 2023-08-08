ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) – New details have emerged about Daton Viel, the man suspected of opening fire on two officers in Orlando last week. Authorities revealed that Viel should have been previously under police supervision and nearly arrested just months before the shooting incident.

Recently obtained video footage shows Viel fleeing from the University of Central Florida police weeks before the shooting. In June, UCF police approached Viel after his car was flagged as stolen. Instead of cooperating, Viel took off running, evading arrest.

According to court records, Viel was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor as part of his police supervision, but he had broken it off.

This development has sparked concerns, as it closely mirrors the tragic fate of Rafael Zaldivar’s son, Alex, who was killed in 2012 by an individual who had cut off his GPS ankle monitor.

After that incident, Orange County discontinued the GPS monitor program.

Regarding the issued ankle monitor, it was revealed that Georgia authorities were responsible for its implementation.

Whitney Boan, a criminal defense attorney, explained that Orange County does not utilize the GPS monitoring system, but a judge can opt to issue one in court.

Boan believes that Viel should have remained in custody after being arrested for sexual assault of a minor.

Zaldivar expressed his frustration, hoping that all agencies would cease using GPS ankle bracelets as a solution.

Anyone found guilty of tampering with an ankle monitor faces up to 10 years in prison. Fortunately, the officers who were shot during the incident are expected to make a full recovery.

