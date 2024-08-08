ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — Two police officers in St. Petersburg walked through the line of fire to save a man trapped in a burning home Monday night.

Officers Tyler Martnick and Zharia Smith responded to the home after a 911 call was made and abruptly disconnected. Once they arrived, they found a man hanging out of a window, desperate for help.

“Sir, sir, open your bedroom door,” one officer said as they assessed the situation.

Despite their efforts, the officers initially struggled to pull the man to safety from his window. The situation became increasingly dire as flames continued to engulf the home.

“You got it, you got it. Hold on, hold on,” they encouraged the man, who was clinging to life.

Realizing they needed another approach, one officer ran to the front door to find an alternative way to reach the man.

“Sir, sir, open your bedroom door. Where’s your car … Come on, sir,” the officer urged.

Finally, after several attempts, they managed to pull the man out through the window.

“I got you, I got you. Anyone left in the house? Are you sure?” the officer asked, confirming the safety of others.

The man was taken to the hospital with severe cuts and burns. Fortunately, no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.