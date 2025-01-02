TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The first day of the new year means a slew of new laws have gone into effect in the Sunshine State. They include one that takes aims at social media and children, and another that will affect condo owners.

A law banning social media is now in effect for children under 14 and requires parental permission for 15- and 16-year olds.

“Now with things like social media and all this, you can have a kid in the house, safe seemingly, and then you have predators that can get right in there, into your own home,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The new law will also require platforms to find underage profiles and delete them.

Supporters in Florida hope the law will withstand legal challenges, because it prohibits social media sites that do not just focus on content, but those drawing people in with addictive features like notification alerts and auto-play videos.

“More crimes against children happen on these platforms than any other venue. We know that. We also know that social media platforms have caused a devastating effect on the mental well-being of our children,” said Florida State Rep. Paul Renner.

Critics argue the law is unconstitutional and that the government shouldn’t interfere with decisions parents make with their children.

State lawmakers like Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said children are not mature enough to protect themselves.

“If we cannot protect our children in this digital frontier of the Wild Wild West, there is no way, with their maturity level and inexperience in life, they will ever be able to protect themselves,” said Moody.

Social media companies are not required to enforce the age limits immediately.

If the law withstands legal challenges, companies could face penalties, including $50,000 in fines per violation.

Meanwhile, three and a half years after the Champlain Towers South in Surfside collapsed, killing 98 people, condominium owners are met in the new year with the probability of higher costs from condo associations.

A safety law passed by state lawmakers in 2022 requires condo associations to have sufficient reserves to cover major repairs and to conduct an audit of reserves every decade.

Older condos found largely in South Florida, according to state records, are facing hefty increases in association payments to fund the reserves and repair costs.

“There’s another Champlain Towers around the corner,” said condo owner Kelli Roiter,” and I hate to say it when you’re here, but you’re sitting in one. Ticking time bomb.”

Many condo owners sympathize with people having trouble paying the higher fees, but support the rules if it means their aging condo buildings get the repairs they need.

“There are nights I wake up hearing a creak, and I jump,” said Roiter, “and then I remind myself that, ‘No, no, no, we’re safe.’ But am I safe?”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.