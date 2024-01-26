LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Two missing sisters, 1-year-old Natalia Williams and her 5-year-old sister, Tilli have been found safe, according to The Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Department issued a Florida AMBER Alert for the two sisters on Thursday.

It is unclear where they were found or their condition.

Both went missing in Sorrento, Florida and were believed to have been taken by their biological mother.

