MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami residents, a 47-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy, were killed in a personal watercraft accident in Marathon, according to The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

According to FWC, the accident occurred around 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, when a 2018 Yamaha personal watercraft they were on struck a seawall.

Both victims succumbed to their injuries.

As of Wednesday morning, their identities have not been released.

The FWC is investigating the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.