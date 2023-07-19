KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami men were cited for possession of undersized fish in the Florida Keys.

Kley Andis Ramirez Aguilar, 29, and Dixon Avila Almaguer, 28, received mandatory court citations from the Monroe County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday after being caught in possession of illegal fish.

Upper Keys Deputy Jason Farr conducted a routine resource check at Saunders Creek Bridge on Card Sound Road around 6:30 p.m. During the inspection, Deputy Farr discovered four undersized mangrove snapper and one undersized schoolmaster snapper in the possession of the two men.

As per regulations and conservation laws, the possession of undersized fish is strictly prohibited to protect the marine ecosystem and maintain sustainable fishing practices in the region.

Aguilar and Almaguer were both issued citations to appear in court, where they will face potential penalties for their violation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.