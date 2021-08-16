ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies in the Florida Keys made a big bust that led to the arrests of two Miami men.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the men were taken into custody after deputies found thousands of dollars in cash, marijuana and 37 illegally harvested lobsters in their truck.

They were arrested following a traffic stop, Sunday night.

Twenty-three of the 37 lobsters were undersized.

Six were safely returned to the water alive.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.