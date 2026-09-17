HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Two men were rescued after their boat capsized in a river near Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the boaters stranded and sitting on a tree limb over the Hillsborough River on Tuesday, nearly 3,000 feet downriver from the boat launch site.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission joined deputies as they reached the pair by boat and took them to safety.

Crews did not find the men’s capsized boat.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.