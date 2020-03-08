2 men, Lab retriever OK after small plane crash lands near Destin airport

DESTIN, Fla. (WSVN) — Two men and their yellow Labrador retriever came out of their small plane without a scratch after they were forced to make an emergency landing in the Florida Panhandle.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the aircraft had engine problems while trying to land at Destin Executive Airport, just after 10 a.m., Sunday.

The pilot ended up landing nose down in a tree located in a residential neighborhood off airport property.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.