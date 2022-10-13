JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Cellphone video captured the chaotic moments two girls were shot during a road rage incident in Jacksonville.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam video that was recorded after the shooting, which showed the two vehicles being pulled over.

Video footage showed the driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck, 35-year-old William Hale, and the driver of a gray Nissan Murano Sport, Frank Gilliard Allison, driving erratically and brake checking each other.

According to Sheriff Bill Leeper, after exchanging words and a passenger in the gray Nissan making an obscene gesture, a water bottle was thrown at Allison.

Allison then retaliated by pulling out his .45 caliber handgun and fired one shot at the pickup truck.

Hale, realizing one of his passengers was shot, drove up to the Nissan and pulled out his Glock handgun and began firing, striking a 14-year girl who was in the Nissan.

At the scene, a deputy applied aid to one of the driver’s daughters and another one read Hale his Miranda rights.

“Do I need an attorney?” Hale said.

“Totally up to you. We’re not going to be asking you any questions, we’re just letting you know your rights before, so that way you understand,” a deputy said.

A 5-year-old girl was shot in one vehicle and is expected to be OK.

The 14-year-old girl who was shot was rushed to the hospital with a collapsed lung.

Allison and Hale were both charged with attempted murder.

Both men have since bonded out of jail.

