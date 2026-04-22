WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two lions at Lion Country Safari in Palm Beach County celebrated a major milestone.

Lion cubs Adari and Zarina have both turned 1-year-old.

After starting as fragile young newborns on the park’s “Cub Cam,” they are now confident and fast developing young lions, living alongside their older sister and grandmother.

For their birthday, zookeepers provided them with goat milk treats and whole ostrich eggs.

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