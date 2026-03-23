BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Two people were killed after a helicopter crashed into a large vacant warehouse in Boynton Beach, police said.

Boynton Beach Police and Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene of the crash near the Monterey community, off Congress Avenue and west of Interstate 95, just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

7Skyforce hovered above the small civilian helicopter involved in the crash, which caused a hole in the roof of the warehouse.

Police later confirmed the two people who were on board the helicopter did not survive.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. They have not provided details about injuries, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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