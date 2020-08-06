2 injured sea turtles nursed back to health, released into water in Islamorada

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of female sea turtles have been treated and released back into the ocean off the Florida Keys.

The Coast Guard helped send Bubbles and Emma back where they belong Thursday into the water in Islamorada.

Both were nursed back to health at the Turtle Hospital.

The two were found hurt in different areas of the Keys in June.

A picture was released of one of the gals with the Coast Guard after her rescue.

