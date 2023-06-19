CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) – Two Kansas residents needed to be hospitalized after a waterspout that appeared on Florida’s West Coast sent beachgoers scrambling for cover.

City officials in Clearwater said that Friday’s waterspout forced umbrellas and other beach items into the air. The winds were so strong they propelled the beach gear across the highway nearby.

Local authorities said a 70-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, waterspouts develop on the water’s surface and normally dissipate once landfall is made. Some may even cause significant damage and injuries as this waterspout proved that fact.

