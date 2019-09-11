2 hurt after small plane crashes near Boca Raton Airport

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been injured after a small plane crashed near the Boca Raton Airport, according to Boca Raton Fire Rescue.

Boca Raton Police and Fire Rescue responded to the area of Airport Road off Interstate 95 just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Airport Road between Cinemark and NW 40th St. is closed due to an aircraft incident. Seek alternate route. https://t.co/lf0AobWHDB — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) September 11, 2019

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where a wrecked aircraft could be seen sitting in a pool of foam that had been sprayed by firefighters to control a leak.

A trail of debris was visible where the plane skidded, as it crashed shortly following take off at 10:32 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft is a Piper PA-28.

It remains unclear what kind of problems the aircraft suffered before crashing near a Reliable Jet Maintenance hangar.

One person was rushed to Delray Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

Another person was treated at the scene by fire rescue.

No other injuries were reported.

Motorists are advised to avoid Airport Road between the Cinemark theater and Northwest 40th Street.

