2 escape burning boat off Islamorada

Two people were able to escape from a boat after it caught fire off Islamorada, authorities said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and a U.S. Coast Guard crew responded to the scene of the blaze about a half mile offshore, at around 1:15 p.m., Thursday.

Crews arrived to find a 56-foot vessel, named N Our Way, fully engulfed.

Officials said the two people on board, a couple from Canada, were able to escape by jumping on the boat’s small inflatable dinghy tied behind the vessel.

Crews let the fire burn itself out.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe mechanical failure caused the fire.

The boat, based out of Aventura, will be removed by commercial salvage on Friday.

