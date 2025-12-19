FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A pair of Florida eagles have welcomed an eaglet into the world.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam caught the hatching of the little one, Thursday night.

The nest is on ground that has been watched carefully by the Florida State Monitoring Program for the past 16 years.

The birth has been highly anticipated, as both the mom and dad have overcome avian flu. They lost two eaglets to the disease in the spring.

However, things are looking up, as a second egg is expected to hatch in about two or three days.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.