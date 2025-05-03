DELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Two boys, ages 12 and 17, raced into trouble in Central Florida after they were caught driving recklessly, authorities said.

Deputy-worn body camera video captured the moment the younger suspect, who was behind the wheel of a Nissan, was asked his age, Tuesday evening.

“How old are you?” asked the deputy.

“Twelve,” said the suspect.

“Twelve?!” said the deputy.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the two boys were street racing in DeLand.

Investigators said the 12-year-old was arrested for racing a 17-year-old boy who was driving a Toyota Corolla.

A deputy noticed the teenage driver was a few months shy of his 18th birthday.

“You would be going to jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, right now, [if you were] 18 years old. You’re two months away from these dumb-[expletive] decisions landing you in jail,” said the deputy, “And Dad’s back there pleading with me not to take you to jail today because you’re going to college”

Both motorists ultimately ended up with a criminal citation after the sheriff’s office said they flew past a deputy.

“That car was on the side. This comes up next door, and they start racing towards me. Like side by side,” said the deputy.

Inside the car with the middle schooler were two 16-year-old passengers.

“Where were the parents?” said neighbor Yartiza Mercado.

Mercado said she’s seen too many crashes in the area.

“It’s terrible in this area right here, especially those ditches. We have ditches. There’s a lot of people end up in those ditches,” she said.

In the bodycam video, the deputy is seen explaining to the parent of one of the boys that they recently had a crash in the area.

“Somebody ran a stop sign because they’re racing and these new paved roads, everybody thinks, ‘It’s time to go fast,'” said the deputy.

Both drivers will both have to appear in court. The two passengers were also charged for knowingly riding as a passenger during a race.

