NEAR FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — It was all hands on deck to rescue a pair of stranded dolphins near Fort Myers

Several agencies, including the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, and biologists from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, responded Tuesday morning to reports of two dolphins stranded in a shallow water lagoon.

They were stuck deep within some mangroves near Matlacha, west of Fort Myers.

The dolphins were placed on floating mats and pulled more than 300 yards to safety.

Satellite tags were placed on them before they were released into deeper water.

