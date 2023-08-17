VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A daring incident unfolded as a homeowner’s quick thinking and her loyal canine companions thwarted a burglary attempt, resulting in a dramatic standoff with authorities.

Marie Gilbert found herself in a startling situation when an unexpected intruder burst through her front door, only to face a fierce response from her vigilant dogs.

The events unfolded as Gilbert returned home with her daughter after a coffee outing. What she initially thought was her son knocking urgently on her door turned out to be Anthony Galloway, a stranger to her.

Galloway forcefully entered her residence and closed the door behind him, leaving Gilbert, unarmed and home alone, with a split-second decision to make.

With limited options at her disposal, Gilbert instinctively commanded her two dogs, Roxy and Willow, to confront the intruder.

“I’m like, Girls get him. They were laying right here where they’re at now. So they jumped him,” Gilbert recounted.

The dogs sprang into action, managing to engage Galloway.

The situation quickly escalated as Galloway attempted to flee, crashing through the kitchen window and falling two stories to the ground.

Despite his escape through the shattered window, Galloway’s ordeal was far from over.

He sought refuge in a nearby warehouse, sparking an hours-long standoff with law enforcement.

Deputies eventually apprehended him, leading to his arrest on multiple charges, including the burglary of Gilbert’s apartment and armed carjacking.

“I’m glad they were able to apprehend him so he won’t continue to do this,” Gilbert stated.

Gilbert was not injured and her window has now been fixed.

Galloway is being held in jail without bond.

