TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the opportunity to thank their colleagues for coming to their rescue after they were hit by a suspect’s car near Tampa.

A month after the violent crash in Brandon that was captured on surveillance video, Deputy Manuel Santos and Deputy Cpl. Carlos Brito are the road to recovery. Earlier this week, they had opportunity to say thank you to those who rushed to their aid.

During the ceremony, the roar of applause from their fellow deputies felt like the sound of healing

“I was in awe. My pain went away. I couldn’t feel anything anymore. I was kind of like in heaven,” said Santos.

Santos has endured severe pain for more than a month after he and Brito were hit on the job.

Santos surprised Vincent Valentine and Jose Torres, the two officers who were being honored for saving him.

“When I heard Valentine screaming and giving verbal commands — I hear Torres screaming as well — I immediately noticed that my job here is done,” said Santos.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Torres and Valentine not only defused the situation without resorting to violence, but also saved the deputies from bleeding to death.

“I’m just doing what I could do given the circumstances. Today I am beyond honored, but it’s great seeing [Santos],” said Torres.

Brito, who is still in the hospital as doctors try to save his leg, sent a video message thanking his colleagues.

“I know I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for them,” he said.

Santos underwent a six-hour reconstruction surgery of his knee, all part of his plan to return to his job.

“Because I love what I do. I chose to do this. It’s not like, you know, I just applied for a job. I completely changed my entire life,” he said.

The deputies received an honor, as well as thunderous applause, as proof that their community is behind them during these tough times.

“Day by day, it gets better, and today my pain’s kind of gone, and I’m not sure what it is,” said Santos. “I don’t know if I’m just beyond excited and emotional that I’m here, but I’m doing a lot better than I was before.”

Santos’ wife now plans to apply to be a deputy herself.

