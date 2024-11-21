NEAR LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (WSVN) — Two Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies were killed after they were struck by a vehicle near Loxahatchee, while a third deputy was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the PBSO, the incident happened at the 18000 block of Southern Boulevard, Thursday morning.

The three deputies, the sheriff’s office said, were riding their department-issued motorcycles when they were struck by an SUV.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the three motorcycles and the SUV were badly damaged.

Video from a car’s dashcam showed the three deputies on the side of the road before they were struck.

The deputies’ identities have not been released.

No arrests have been made.

The Florida Highway Patrol has since taken over the investigation.

PBSO is scheduled to give an update on the incident at a 4 P.M.

The roadway on Southern Boulevard remains blocked.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.