WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies were killed after they were struck by a vehicle near Loxahatchee, while a third deputy was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to PBSO officials, the incident happened along the 18000 block of Southern Boulevard, Thursday morning.

The three deputies were riding their department-issued motorcycles, checking speed radar on the highway, when they were struck by an SUV, the sheriff’s office said.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the three motorcycles and the SUV were badly damaged.

Paramedics airlifted all three victims to a nearby hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead.

Video from a car’s dashcam showed the three deputies on the side of the road before they were struck.

At Thursday afternoon press conference, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said one of the motorcycles had a dead battery and they were waiting for cables to jump it.

Investigators have not released the identities of the deputies, but all three are known to have been veterans of the force.

Officials said the driver was a woman. Her identity has not been released, but officials said she wasn’t under the influence and lost control of her car.

“She overcompensated, got off the road and then struck all three of the motor officers, at which time all three went airborne in different directions,” said Bradshaw.

PBSO posted two social media videos showing a procession of the caskets carrying the two deceased deputies’ bodies to the medical examiner’s office.

Witness Kevin Elm watched the solemn drive.

“All the police come and sheriffs. Just concern about their fallen comrade, just like in the military,” he said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.

The Florida Highway Patrol has since taken over the investigation. No charges are expected.

The roadway on Southern Boulevard remains blocked.

