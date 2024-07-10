PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have died following an aircraft crash in Palm Beach Gardens, authorities said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to the North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport, located on the 11600 block of Aviation Boulevard, at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, after learning that an aircraft with two occupants had entered a nearby body of water.

Crews recovered the men from the water and transported them to a local hospital

Investigators said both victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

