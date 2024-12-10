LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Two men were killed and two others injured in a shooting in Lake Worth Beach, according to authorities.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of gunfire around 1 a.m., Tuesday, in the 600 block of Lake Avenue.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were transported to a hospital. One remains in critical condition, and the other is in stable condition, authorities said.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation inside an establishment in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

