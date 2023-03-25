KEY WEST, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Two Cuban migrants used a motorized hang glider to fly the approximately 90 miles (145 kilometers) from the communist island to Key West on Saturday, Florida officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the duo landed safely at Key West International Airport at about 10:30 a.m. and were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Two Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after landing at the Key West International Airport onboard a powered hang glider. No reported injuries. We appreciate the support from @mcsonews.#Breaking #Saturday #KeyWest #Cuba pic.twitter.com/KqqFlYqie1 — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) March 25, 2023

Chris Ferrara recorded startling video of the migrants touching down at the airport.

Ferrara said the migrants landed in the flight path of planes on the motorized hang glider, escaping Cuba and crossing open water.

This is not the first time a Cuban migrant has flown to South Florida in an unusual way. On Oct. 21, 29-year-old Ruben Martinez Machado, a Cuban pilot, flew 270 miles and landed at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in the Florida Everglades using an Antonov AN-2 Soviet-era crop duster plane.

Martinez Machado was taken into custody but was granted asylum on Feb. 24.

Overwhelmed by Cubans and other migrants arriving at the Mexican border and into Florida by boat, the Biden administration in early January implemented a policy change that makes them request a permit, or parole, online before arriving with the sponsorship of a relative or acquaintance in the U.S.

Those who arrive without doing that risk deportation.

