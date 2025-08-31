NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after they encountered trouble after takeoff from New Smyrna Beach Airport.

According to The New Smyrna Beach Fire Department, a small plane went down just moments after leaving the runway, at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Friday morning.

The plane crashed into a wooded area across from homes, near South Street and Clarendon Avenue.

“That’s an alarming fact as well. I was like, one of the things I thought of right away is, ‘Oh, man, that’s kind of close,'” said area resident Valerie Valentine.

The plane landed upside down, and the two people inside crawled out on their own.

They were both taken to Halifax Health but are expected to recover.

