NEAR TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — Three people, including two children, are safe after they were rescued at sea off Florida’s West Coast.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the trio became stranded near Tarpon Springs, 96 miles off Anclote Island, after their 25-foot sailboat got caught in some rough waves, Sunday afternoon.

Officials said a 12-year-old and a 3-year-old were on board with a parent.

USCG in St. Petersburg received a distress signal and sent a helicopter. Crews were able to locate the boaters and hoist them to safety.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

